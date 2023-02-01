Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises about 2.1% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

