Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 576 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of LHC Group worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $159.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

