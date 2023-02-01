Bridge City Capital LLC Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 724.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 269,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

