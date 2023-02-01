Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.26.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

