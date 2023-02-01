British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.