Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom stock opened at $585.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $559.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

