Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.80. 436,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $295.75. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

