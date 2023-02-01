Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,730. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2,535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.