Broadleaf Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 270,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 9.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 54.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.55. 1,546,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,983. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.