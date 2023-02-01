Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Target Price at GBX 128

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 128 ($1.58).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.78) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,516.27). Insiders purchased 6,623 shares of company stock worth $640,975 over the last three months.

LON CNA opened at GBX 101.90 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.10 ($1.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,007.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.27.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

