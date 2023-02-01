Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $12.12

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.12.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JELD-WEN by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 63.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

