Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $115.50

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

