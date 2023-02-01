Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.
ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies
In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sensata Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ST opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
