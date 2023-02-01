Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

