Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $52,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,818.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $52,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,818.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,240 shares of company stock worth $386,532 in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.