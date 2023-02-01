Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

