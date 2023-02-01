Brokers Issue Forecasts for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

