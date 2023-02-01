Brokers Offer Predictions for Confluent, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Confluent in a report released on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

CFLT stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

