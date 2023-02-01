Brokers Offer Predictions for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $710.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.02. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.