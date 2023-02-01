Brokers Set Expectations for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bread Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bread Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bread Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Bread Financial by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.