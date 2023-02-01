Brokers Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

First Foundation Stock Performance

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $875.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 9,986.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 99,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.