Brokers Set Expectations for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

PSTG stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 723.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

