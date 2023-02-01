Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 4.9% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 14,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,054. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

