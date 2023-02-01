Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 112.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 280,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 196,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

