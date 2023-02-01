Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 10.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.