BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BRP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 219,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth $289,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

