Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $162.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.