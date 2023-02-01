Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.