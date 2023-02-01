Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $455.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.