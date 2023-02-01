Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $960,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,577,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

