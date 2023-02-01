Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

