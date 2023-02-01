Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

