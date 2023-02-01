Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

