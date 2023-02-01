Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DUK stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

