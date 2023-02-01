BuildUp (BUP) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,825.52

BuildUp (BUP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, BuildUp has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One BuildUp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BuildUp has a total market cap of $226.24 million and $8,825.52 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00401639 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.23 or 0.28189378 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00571433 BTC.

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

