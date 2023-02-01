Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $25.75

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $25.19. Bumble shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 341,987 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.
Bumble Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
