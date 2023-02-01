Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $25.75

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $25.19. Bumble shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 341,987 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

