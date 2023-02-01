C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 6.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 12,711,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,061,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

