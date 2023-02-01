CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.47

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 107569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.90 ($4.24) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.84) to €4.35 ($4.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

