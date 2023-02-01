California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stake Raised by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,198 shares of company stock worth $138,638. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. UBS Group began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. 32,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

