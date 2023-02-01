Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 7,406 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.20.
The stock has a market cap of $607.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
