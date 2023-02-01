Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 7,406 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.20.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $607.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

