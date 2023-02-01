Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CATC opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $624 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

