Cambridge Trust Co. Has $147,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

TD opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.