Cambridge Trust Co. Has $263,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

