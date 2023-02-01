Cambridge Trust Co. Has $385,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.