Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

