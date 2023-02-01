Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

Shares of STT opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

