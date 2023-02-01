Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

VB opened at $202.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.59.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.