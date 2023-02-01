Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 205 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 873,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,433,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

