Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $298,465,000 after acquiring an additional 63,046 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.