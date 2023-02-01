Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.91

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 5686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Camden National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 13,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

