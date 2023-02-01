Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

